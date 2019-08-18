Schlumberger NV (SLB) to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019; Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Advanced Materials has GBX 350 highest and GBX 270 lowest target. GBX 323’s average target is 33.47% above currents GBX 242 stock price. Morgan Advanced Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies upgraded the shares of MGAM in report on Wednesday, July 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. See Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) latest ratings:

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:SLB) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Schlumberger NV's current price of $32.72 translates into 1.53% yield. Schlumberger NV's dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56M shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering firm that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 690.60 million GBP. The firm offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. It also provides high-performance products for aerospace, automotive, marine, and rail applications; components for petrochemical industry; and components used in medical monitoring and diagnostic instrumentation, as well as tools for treatment and surgery; and electronic components.

The stock decreased 0.08% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 242. About 352,215 shares traded. Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.25 billion. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

