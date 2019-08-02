Schlumberger NV (SLB) to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019; Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:SLB) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Schlumberger NV’s current price of $38.51 translates into 1.30% yield. Schlumberger NV’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc analyzed 5,585 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)'s stock rose 1.09%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 21,260 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 26,845 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 3.03M shares traded or 61.29% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 106.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Shareholders Booked A 75% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. regulators say Cheniere must improve storage tank leak response – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Happy Fourth! Is U.S. Energy Independence On Its Way? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal holds 0% or 21,968 shares in its portfolio. Advent Ma reported 1.68% stake. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 74,534 shares in its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 125,110 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 19,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 45,034 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 1.67 million shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 851,870 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Creative Planning holds 15,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 616,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 13,904 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) stake by 11,344 shares to 19,089 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 45,193 shares and now owns 89,971 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.