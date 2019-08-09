Schlumberger NV (SLB) to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019; CANNAPHARMARX (CPMD) Shorts Up By 43.75%

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:SLB) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Schlumberger NV’s current price of $35.21 translates into 1.42% yield. Schlumberger NV’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 10.28 million shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.70 billion. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 23.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.