Schlumberger Nv (SLB) Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Jacobs Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Stock Price Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 387,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, down from 562,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 2.21M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 12,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,085 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 41,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 5.67 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.60 million for 9.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.