Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Van Den Berg Management I Has Lowered Its Position by $455,637; As Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Shares Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Increased by $3.47 Billion Its Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 11,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 835,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.21M, down from 847,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 8.85 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 356,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.77B, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 10,494 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.