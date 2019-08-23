Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Iowa State Bank Has Boosted Holding by $436,020; As Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Holding by $25.31 Million

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 4.93 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $191.8. About 238,260 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gp, a Ohio-based fund reported 75 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan holds 1.55% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 69,200 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dodge Cox, California-based fund reported 54.16M shares. Factory Mutual Insur stated it has 1.39M shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 43,002 shares. Moreover, Mathes Com has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Choate Invest Advsr owns 7,828 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 334,692 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp holds 0.33% or 14,970 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.07% or 58,070 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 24,696 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc. Confluence Inv Management Lc invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 6,649 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $433.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

