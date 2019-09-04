Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Edge Wealth Management Cut by $616,620 Its Holding; As Zillow Group (Z) Market Value Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 12,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 71,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 58,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 1.80 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,938 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 18,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.37 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Guardion Health Sciences Reports June 30, 2019 Interim Results of Operations – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As Gen Z Comes of Age, Credit Market Activity Shows Significant Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Columbia Global Technology Growth Z (CMTFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zillow Group is Now Oversold (Z) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, Z, XON – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 397,501 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 142,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,171 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Investment Corp by 19,015 shares to 178,147 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 226,969 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Middleton & Com Ma has 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 52,968 shares. Private Trust Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has invested 1.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lincoln National invested in 4,907 shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.2% or 48,550 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,273 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company invested in 0.06% or 53,451 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt stated it has 29,320 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Primecap Ca has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt LP reported 43,907 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.76% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.30 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 106,069 shares. 121,767 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv.