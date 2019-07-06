Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.14 Million Its Stake; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shares Rose, Arrow Financial Raised Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 450,265 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.61% or 42,981 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 5,525 shares. Old Republic holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.05M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 494,410 shares. 2.35 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Regent Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nuwave Investment Lc owns 828 shares. Hemenway Co Ltd Co invested in 0.15% or 21,075 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 30,565 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.88% or 124,809 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Lp stated it has 4,824 shares. Gabalex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.26% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 5.29M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1.33M were reported by Pnc Services Gru. Moors & Cabot holds 0.32% or 111,616 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares to 125 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,261 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).