Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While America First Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Winch Advisory Services Increases Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX)

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 1,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 11,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29M on Tuesday, January 22.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.