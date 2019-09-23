Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Boosted Its Holding; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake Lifted by Autus Asset Management Llc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98 million shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 68,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 58,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.39M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,746 shares to 27,755 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,031 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,659 shares to 43,847 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.