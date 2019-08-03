Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Stake; Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 3,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36 million, up from 240,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,652 shares to 199,434 shares, valued at $38.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 7,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,122 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.