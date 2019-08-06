Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Abner Herrman & Brock Has Decreased Stake; Globeflex Capital LP Upped Unisys (UIS) Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 18,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 36,983 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 55,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 10.57M shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 483.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 85,384 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 14,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 1.33 million shares traded or 83.67% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %); 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Death of tech exec spurs Unisys to launch cybersecurity research fund – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology Forecasts Cloud: Selects Unisys for Flexible Cloud Infrastructure Project to Support Secure Delivery of Weather Services – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Unisys Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Inder M. Singh, Appointment of Controller Mike Thomson as Interim CFO – GuruFocus.com” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Unisys Corp. Stock Closed 13.2% Higher Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,048 shares to 41,472 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Ord by 80,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,254 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 21.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

