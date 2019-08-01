Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake by $73.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 80.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 391,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 877,480 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, up from 486,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 2.66 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.23 lastly. It is down 13.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 21,926 shares to 176,625 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 102,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,288 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought 5.61M shares worth $186.88 million.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $58.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.91 million for 7.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -375.56% EPS growth.