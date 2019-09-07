Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.14 Million Its Stake; Augustine Asset Management Increased Its Celgene (Celg) (CELG) Holding by $1.22 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 12,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 37,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 24,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Celg) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 88,974 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 1,114 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 92 shares. Pointstate LP has invested 2.89% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Park National Oh invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Empyrean Ptnrs Lp reported 1.10M shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.56% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 42,888 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru invested in 3,448 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gibraltar Cap Mngmt Inc owns 10,716 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Lc holds 0.09% or 8,490 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,581 shares. Opus Point Prns Management Llc reported 8,510 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,745 shares to 23,696 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,963 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 15,165 shares. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd owns 120,230 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. 10.62 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Altrinsic Glob Ltd Liability Company owns 1.77 million shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 931,914 shares. Beese Fulmer Management owns 0.72% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 83,851 shares. Welch Limited Com holds 0.05% or 9,705 shares. Adams Natural Fund invested 3.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability reported 7,104 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 0.05% or 10,184 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 152,612 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 0.43% or 50,425 shares. Moreover, First Bank has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,735 shares.

