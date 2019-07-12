Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Boys Arnold & Co Lowered Position by $393,149; As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bristol John W & Company Has Lifted Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,641 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 37,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 1.42 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 240,613 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.11% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cambridge Advsrs owns 5,280 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0% or 414 shares. 1.10M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Mengis Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 8,870 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co holds 1.34M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 12,143 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 37,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 18,146 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 169,047 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 51,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Lc has 6,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 5,480 shares to 860,745 shares, valued at $82.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE:BWA) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares to 136,781 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 13,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Curbstone Financial Corporation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lateef Investment Mngmt Lp holds 367,889 shares. Mrj, New York-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.83% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Bank & Trust Trust owns 5,969 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sta Wealth Ltd Liability reported 14,751 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 283,211 are owned by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc. Raymond James & reported 1.40 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 667 shares. 7.59M were reported by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 165,472 shares stake.