Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Holding; Franklin Resources Cut Its Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $5.92 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 219,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 14.40M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.37M, down from 14.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 2.57M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 8.03M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 40,288 shares to 86,312 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 19,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 74,746 shares stake. Stephens Ar has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 95,735 shares. Legacy Capital Prns has 21,843 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 7,075 shares. Moreover, Oxbow Ltd has 0.74% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,148 shares. 8,686 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Lp holds 43,907 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Commercial Bank owns 19,735 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 132,741 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 712,607 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 1.21 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montgomery Invest has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 0.05% or 10,215 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6,930 shares to 70 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,617 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

