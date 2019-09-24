Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Northstar Asset Management Has Cut Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Has Increased by $2.33 Million Its Position

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 6.32M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 8,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, up from 38,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $251.4. About 1.32 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,571 shares to 5,015 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,849 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 2,038 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 114,373 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 2.85 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blb&B Lc reported 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com reported 10,198 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has 11,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 37,275 shares. Fincl Management Pro holds 0.09% or 6,004 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd has invested 2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brinker Cap stated it has 71,538 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hm Payson & Com holds 49,565 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And Com stated it has 0.97% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 2,246 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N & Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.