Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Upped Its Holding; Pinnacle Associates LTD Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) Upped by $5.77 Million as Share Price Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 4.84M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 213,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 627,476 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What’s Driving Our $44 Price Estimate For Schlumberger? – Forbes” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

