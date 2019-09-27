Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Energy Opportunities Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $497,700

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 19,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 3.58 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 11,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 53,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 4.55 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 3,896 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1.22% or 273,300 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Co has 1.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbt State Bank N A Ny has invested 0.57% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 9,105 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.97% or 98,246 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 33,300 are owned by Northwest Invest Counselors Lc. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 9,000 shares. 88,433 are owned by Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Company. Capital Intll Invsts has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 607,415 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 3,096 shares stake.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 8,807 shares to 27,569 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 17,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,697 are held by Salem Cap Management. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7.10 million shares. Beacon Financial Grp stated it has 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcdaniel Terry And stated it has 1.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ipswich Invest Management Co Inc owns 0.54% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,701 shares. Creative Planning owns 64,617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Girard Prns Limited reported 62,941 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability holds 27,090 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 6,886 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hodges Cap owns 39,590 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salem Counselors has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).