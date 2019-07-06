Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Advisors Asset Management Decreased by $301,645 Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $489,190

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 7,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,746 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 81,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33,762 shares to 95,897 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Laboratories Int (NYSE:CRL) by 2,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Of Virginia Lc reported 71,028 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Company Inc reported 42,981 shares stake. Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 21,414 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 8,230 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability holds 77 shares. Finemark National Bank And Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 19,239 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.72 million shares. Blume Management owns 47,684 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 2.56M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Legacy Ptnrs invested in 21,843 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beacon Fincl Group has 51,609 shares. Moreover, Df Dent & Com has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Cisco Stock Has Runway to $60 – Investorplace.com” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tumble in Samsung profit forecast hits chip sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 14,012 shares to 86,845 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 30,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,203 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heathbridge Management Ltd reported 615,925 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vigilant Management Llc, Maine-based fund reported 18,238 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). One Mgmt Ltd reported 80,272 shares. Gyroscope Management Gp Lc holds 0.18% or 8,555 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Global Advisors Lc holds 0.71% or 334,386 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 151,830 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 166,604 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 106,933 shares. E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mount Vernon Associate Md has 3.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,490 shares.