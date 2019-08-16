Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Upped by Condor Capital Management; Brant Point Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Keycorp New (KEY)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 12.21M shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 5700.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 222,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 226,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.05 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $56.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,042 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.