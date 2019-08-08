Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Upped by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management; Robinson Capital Management Decreased Its Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding as Market Value Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 69,614 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 11.92 million shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Premier Oil plc’s (LON:PMO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Capital Mngmt has invested 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Advisers invested in 15,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Goodwin Daniel L has 56,866 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 157,168 were accumulated by Raymond James. Ameriprise Financial holds 29,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 4,669 shares in its portfolio. 124,718 are owned by 1St Source Commercial Bank. 361,466 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 188,791 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 137,127 shares. 49,002 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 486,190 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP) by 76,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.