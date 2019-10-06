Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc; Van Berkom & Associates Raised Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 15,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 141,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 126,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 171,120 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,594 shares to 100,743 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,980 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Asset has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 31,173 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.51% or 250,669 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 244,936 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Company accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zeke Capital Lc has 112,745 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Pa reported 215,627 shares. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 16,627 shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd holds 2% or 86,867 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Prtn holds 0.4% or 22,692 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 646,181 shares. Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 13,140 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Co reported 42,617 shares stake. Barclays Public Lc holds 28,001 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 30,664 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 6,000 are owned by Bluestein R H And. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.59 million shares. 41,837 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability. Highland Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Proshare Advsrs Limited Com owns 4,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F invested in 13,255 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 19 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

