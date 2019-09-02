Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc; Ashford Capital Management Holds Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 54,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 102,963 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 48,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 72,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 65,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 181,991 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 9,275 shares to 730,057 shares, valued at $36.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,008 shares, and cut its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 7,180 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 178,639 shares. Bancorp holds 1,213 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% or 238 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.2% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 60,539 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 72,482 were accumulated by Ashford Cap Inc. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Blair William & Il owns 424,804 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,108 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).