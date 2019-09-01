Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by Iowa State Bank; Fluor New (FLR) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $10.28 Million

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 108.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 548,404 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 262,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 2.33 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,700 are owned by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Montgomery Invest Management invested in 19,666 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Rnc Cap Management Limited Com holds 1.73% or 570,617 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.04% or 252,292 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 123,179 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 145,522 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 143,893 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,418 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 20,200 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). West Family Inc accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,294 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.10 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 26,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 136,000 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc reported 9,778 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 1.88M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 237 were reported by Sun Life. 904,228 were accumulated by Legal And General Public Ltd Co. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 29,540 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management Lp has invested 0.12% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Financial Advisers Llc owns 15,032 shares. 1.09 million are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. 242 are owned by Manchester Capital. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 32,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $23.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.