Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by Greenleaf Trust; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Price Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 42,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,626 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 206,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 753,925 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 9,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,254 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 20,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,284 shares to 16,432 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,905 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arosa Capital Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 89,425 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,504 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrett Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sta Wealth Management Lc has 14,751 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 21,374 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 459,147 shares. Longer Investments Incorporated holds 1.96% or 38,145 shares. Cap Ltd Ca has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M Securities owns 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,947 shares. Summit Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Asset Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 11,540 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,390 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 16,903 shares. 154 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Carderock Cap Mngmt stated it has 73,935 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 2,920 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited reported 379,578 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,827 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 33,076 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,462 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Davis R M Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). U S Global accumulated 4,373 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,064 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.17% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03M for 36.46 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 119,703 shares to 205,398 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 12,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).