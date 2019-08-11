Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management; Capstone Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Idexx Labs (Put) (IDXX)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (Put) (IDXX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 353,691 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests America Inc holds 1.17% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 14,647 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Company holds 0.96% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 171,192 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 333,408 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mgmt Lc owns 1,624 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability holds 7,720 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Company accumulated 33,201 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc reported 4.35% stake. Select Equity Grp Incorporated LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 71,368 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.02% or 331,063 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sun Life has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.09M shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,159 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (NYSE:DB) by 217,900 shares to 166,600 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 247,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

