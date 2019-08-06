Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by America First Investment Advisors Llc; Global Thematic Partners Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $7.88 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 43,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 521,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.23M, down from 565,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.04. About 16.99 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 7.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 34.96 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 99,587 shares to 263,873 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 251,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

