Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Increased by Q Global Advisors Llc; Coca (KO) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $693,850

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,554 shares to 113,956 shares, valued at $33.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 39,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 158 shares. Security National holds 0.1% or 8,250 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh has 0.64% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.45M shares. Independent Inc holds 28,223 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 5,993 shares. Artemis Invest Llp holds 6,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 4.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 259,502 shares. Toth Finance Advisory owns 107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 103,109 shares. Pitcairn reported 7,879 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corp stated it has 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Michigan-based Aspen Inv has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 760,892 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gm Advisory Incorporated reported 6,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 17,475 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 5,989 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Bankshares has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 19,771 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 3.37% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lincoln Capital Llc has invested 2.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Hollencrest Cap has 0.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 63,566 shares. Haverford Trust accumulated 1.54% or 1.69 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11.36 million shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Inc holds 0.05% or 6,761 shares.

