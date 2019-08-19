Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Increased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co; Edmp Holding in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 2.25M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. It closed at $14.64 lastly. It is down 32.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 407,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Chicago Equity Partners stated it has 0.09% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 229,267 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 283,490 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd invested 0.04% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ameriprise Incorporated owns 490,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 66,747 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. M&R Inc owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 23,078 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 33,500 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 10,000 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 115,135 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 67,456 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).