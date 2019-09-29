Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Increased by Kiltearn Partners Llp; Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) Holder Everence Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 6,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 11,101 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CBS’s Online Growth Helps Offset Slide in Network Viewership; 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 15/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: Report of an explosion at 5 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo with possible injuries. CBS2 has a crew headed; 11/05/2018 – CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation – CBS; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 347,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.70M, up from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibis Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 10.21% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 40,000 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 11,560 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nuwave Mngmt holds 1,771 shares. Company Commercial Bank accumulated 22,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Co Investment Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 10,450 shares. Moreover, Hawkeye Capital Mgmt Lc has 18.56% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.99% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com reported 2.60 million shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,725 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Goldentree Asset LP has 2.55% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ftb stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Allstate stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Thomas White Ltd invested in 0.08% or 9,366 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 91,259 shares. Hm Payson & Company stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Ord by 8,380 shares to 47,242 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watts Industries Cl A Ord (NYSE:WTS) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.56 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Inc holds 0% or 3,669 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited reported 68,332 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 13,729 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Weybosset And Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 11,916 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc accumulated 575,802 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.66% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,135 shares. Howard Capital, a New York-based fund reported 12,565 shares. 1832 Asset Management L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 380 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 14,357 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 852,882 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 268,577 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 57,100 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $226.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.10 million shares, and cut its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).