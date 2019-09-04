Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Increased by Jolley Asset Management Llc; Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) as Share Value Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.37 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 79,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 101,238 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 180,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 757,230 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 10/05/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Net Sales of $2.75 Billion, Operating Income of $202 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.48, or a 26% year over year increase for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN PPC ACHIEVING AN EFFECTIVE 30.0% BEE EQUITY SHAREHOLDING IN RESPECT OF ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Staff to Conduct Public Meeting to Discuss 2017 Performance of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant; 17/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS ACCEPT GREEK PROPOSAL ALLOWING RIVALS OF GREEK POWER COMPANY PPC DEHr.AT FAIR ACCESS TO LIGNITE-FIRED POWER GENERATION; 26/04/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Pactech Packaging LLC On Its Sale To ProAmpac LLC, A Company Owned By PPC Partners; 10/05/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Net Sales of $2.75 Billion, Operating Income of $202 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.48, or a 26% year ove; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘B’ Rtgs To CHG PPC Intermediate II & Parent; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS A “TOP-UP” TRANSACTION AT LEVEL OF PPC’S UNIT , PPC SOUTH AFRICA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt Limited stated it has 9,067 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 141,965 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Limited has invested 0.01% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.05% or 55,033 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 26,574 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Products Prtn has 98,753 shares. Eqis Management holds 17,948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Associate Ny stated it has 0.76% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Segall Bryant And Hamill holds 0.07% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) or 189,423 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 200 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc holds 10,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 37,193 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 8,345 shares to 35,281 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 189,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

