Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab; Rhumbline Advisers Has Lowered Position in Netapp Com Stk (NTAP) by $1.64 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 408,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.65M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Netapp Inc Com Stk (NTAP) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 23,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 471,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72M, down from 495,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Netapp Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 428,436 shares to 168,776 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 157,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 619,900 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 67,121 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Caprock holds 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 14,208 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 750 shares. Cheyne Capital Mngmt (Uk) Llp reported 13,700 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il owns 494,410 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Community Investment accumulated 128,395 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 11,133 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 535,611 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 6,665 shares. Lateef Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 2.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 367,889 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 444,640 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Ws Mgmt Lllp accumulated 142,159 shares. M&R Cap Incorporated holds 0.12% or 12,527 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 10,174 shares to 76,743 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc Com by 19,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has invested 0.15% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.53 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.17% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,451 shares stake. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 48,923 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 9,750 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 52,671 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,516 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 4.92M shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,790 shares stake. Moreover, Clearbridge Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.13M shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). M&R stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 44,800 shares.

