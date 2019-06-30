Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Upped by Lateef Investment Management Lp; Yakira Capital Management Decreased Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Shares Rose

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 23.38 million shares traded or 486.54% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 77 shares. Chem National Bank stated it has 25,158 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Ser Limited invested in 0.34% or 14,220 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 123,179 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 457,932 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny accumulated 47,541 shares. Mai Management invested in 55,840 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rhode Island-based Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 53,451 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Twin Tree Lp reported 48,754 shares. Brandywine Glob Llc reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hardman Johnston Limited Company accumulated 459,147 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 29,471 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 18,317 shares to 126,265 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 45,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,564 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.49 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.