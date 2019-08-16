Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Raised by Keating Investment Counselors Inc; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $614,250 as Shares Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08 million shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 79,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 84,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 13,453 shares. Harbour Management Limited holds 0.49% or 15,165 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 3.79 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 80,769 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 98,849 shares. America First Investment Advsrs has invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). South State holds 55,753 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Llc invested in 1.77M shares or 3.56% of the stock. Reilly Lc accumulated 3,771 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc holds 58,630 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 21,465 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated owns 580,512 shares.

