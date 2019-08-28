Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co; Aon Plc (AON) Holder New Vernon Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 2.10M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $190.53. About 80,786 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 261,600 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 2,729 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 9,048 shares. Bryn Mawr Communication owns 119,396 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation has 12,879 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colonial Advsrs holds 53,054 shares. Rockland Trust Comm stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 109,182 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct reported 1.59M shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,412 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,914 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA).

