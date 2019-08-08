Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Lifted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd; Allstate Corp. (ALL) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Position

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 32,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74M shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 276,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, up from 223,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 11.92M shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Lc has invested 0.26% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 34,765 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 650,595 shares. 82,861 were accumulated by Brinker. Cubic Asset Limited Com holds 2.28% or 81,794 shares. Wright Ser owns 18,512 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd, a California-based fund reported 489,881 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 5,961 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Tiemann Inv Ltd Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 18,609 shares. Rr Lp has invested 10.56% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 2,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 10 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 452 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21,856 shares to 259,228 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc. Class C by 43,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.59 million shares. Argent invested 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 6,074 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Franklin holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12.05 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 10,000 were accumulated by Monetta Fincl Services. Hyman Charles D stated it has 24,865 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc stated it has 83,851 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 14,612 shares. Veritas Invest (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,775 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 256 shares. Waverton Inv Management Ltd stated it has 646,868 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,681 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited, Missouri-based fund reported 457,932 shares.

