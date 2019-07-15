Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Lifted by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; Rench Wealth Management Maintains Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 302,248 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 224,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 107,414 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mi reported 6,460 shares. Moreover, Thomasville National Bank & Trust has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,840 shares. Nexus Invest Management owns 4.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 308,600 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us Inc invested in 1.64% or 1.51 million shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,781 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 5.87 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 182,362 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Fil holds 0.66% or 4.16 million shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Management Grp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.86% or 111,118 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 235,270 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 53,599 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Llc has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fincl Corporation In reported 12,195 shares stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,286 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,202 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

