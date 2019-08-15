Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Increased by Cardinal Capital Management; Huntsman (HUN) Stock Price Declined While Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 241,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 398,620 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 639,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.04% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 12.45 million shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 59,420 shares to 196,080 shares, valued at $13.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.52 million shares. Prudential holds 2.25M shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 15,084 shares. 192,344 are held by Sei. 181,500 were reported by Lapides Asset Lc. Malaga Cove Cap Llc owns 48,967 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 408,705 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors invested in 16,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 133,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares holds 390,974 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 52,232 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 12,976 shares. First Eagle Management Ltd has 788,266 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.05% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested in 33,783 shares.

