Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Boosted by Condor Capital Management; Apple (AAPL) Holder Flow Traders Us Decreased Its Stake

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 126,344 shares. Asset reported 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 6,424 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 26,870 shares. Telemus Cap Llc stated it has 72,566 shares. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 390,989 shares. First Personal Services reported 325 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.05% or 395,623 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt holds 134,400 shares. Adage Prns Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 1.43 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Corp invested in 0.33% or 14,970 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,061 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y owns 7,341 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 110,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 487,959 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors has 69,554 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Cap Management Corp Va accumulated 1,310 shares. Minneapolis Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 94,179 were accumulated by Chem State Bank. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 4.47% or 580,196 shares. Frontier Inv Management Communication owns 4.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 348,778 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Amer Mngmt Corporation invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 79,842 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Howard Capital Mgmt stated it has 154,981 shares. Allstate holds 361,614 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 43.32 million shares. Bb&T Limited Co holds 0.94% or 511,688 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 53,473 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Com owns 4.83M shares.

