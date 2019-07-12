Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Boosted by Iowa State Bank; Gagnon Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Suncor Energy (SU)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 1.87M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company's stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "2 Top TFSA Dividend Stocks to Own for a Decade – The Motley Fool Canada" on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta's crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Suncor Energy – Fluctuating Prices, But Strong Assets – Seeking Alpha" on June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.