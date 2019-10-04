Schlumberger LTD (Slb) (SLB) Stock Declined While Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 51,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, up from 47,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 1.41 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 6.13M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 2,612 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,565 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aperio Llc, a California-based fund reported 707,631 shares. Farmers Savings Bank accumulated 1,129 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,250 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 25,300 shares. Tru Communications Of Virginia Va has invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advisors Limited has invested 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Twin Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caprock holds 0.12% or 15,081 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv has 271,870 shares. Ckw holds 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.64M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 4.98 million shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tcw Gp holds 213,282 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 6,337 shares to 32,842 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 31,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,757 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Activision Stock Has Upside to $60 over the Next 12 Months – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard Stockâ€™s Rebound Will Run Out of Steam – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Call Of Duty Everywhere Gives Investors 3 Reasons To Buy Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.