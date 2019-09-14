Schlumberger LTD (Slb) (SLB) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Raised Holding; Sandy Spring Bank Has Raised Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $402,716

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 122,155 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 117,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,876 shares to 69,625 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,925 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

