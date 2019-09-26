Schlumberger LTD (Slb) (SLB) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Lifted Position by $304,200 as Share Value Declined; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Upped Its Amphenol Class A (APH) Holding by $517,465 as Share Value Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 11.20 million shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Class A (APH) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 27,707 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 1.40 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,350 shares to 23,305 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 184,545 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Federated Pa accumulated 4,007 shares. Citigroup reported 178,853 shares stake. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 118,610 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com accumulated 48,879 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 4.34M shares. Parkside Fin Bancshares & Tru holds 0.01% or 341 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Kepos Capital LP reported 26,250 shares stake. 45,893 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 214 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cap Intll Ca has 10,836 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Coastline Trust Communication has 0.12% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 690,806 were accumulated by Frontier Management Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 52,540 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 157,693 shares. Motco reported 74,700 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Ltd invested in 0.22% or 9,755 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 0.59% or 141,469 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,745 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartford Mngmt holds 188,665 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 117,470 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.01% or 1,861 shares.