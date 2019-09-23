Schlumberger LTD (Slb) (SLB) Share Value Declined While Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted Stake by $304,200; Realty Income Reit (O) Holder Farmers National Bank Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 651,226 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 27,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 3.43M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 2,612 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,565 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (S (SCHE).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,949 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 1.98M shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Capital Interest Incorporated Ca has invested 0.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 267,121 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.26% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 170,079 shares. Whittier holds 0.04% or 35,087 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,378 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il owns 487,229 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,406 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.98 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Two Sigma Securities Llc reported 0.01% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pension Serv holds 380,011 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,686 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Btim Corporation holds 0.07% or 82,465 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability accumulated 500 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 87 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 10,347 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.26% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Connors Investor has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corp has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 14,045 shares.