Schlumberger LTD (Slb) (SLB) Position Increased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp; Amphenol New (APH) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Holding by $33.27 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 58.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 350,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 945,959 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.76 million, up from 595,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.1. About 453,680 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 4.01M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,983 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $155.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 594,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,160 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (S (SCHE).