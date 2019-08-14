Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While Condor Capital Management Increased Holding by $304,354; As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its Position by $586,856

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 19,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.17 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth accumulated 0.14% or 9,235 shares. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc invested in 445,877 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Trust Na reported 53,089 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 17,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd holds 0.25% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bb&T Corp holds 0.12% or 154,768 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Co has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monetta Svcs invested in 10,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Principal Fincl Group holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.12M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,361 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).



Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.