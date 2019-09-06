Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bluefin Trading Holds Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 14,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 61,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 437,832 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 498,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% stake. Guardian holds 22,934 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 245,892 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,402 are held by Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Co. Jbf Capital Inc owns 30,000 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Management Group reported 43,223 shares stake. Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Long Island Limited Liability Co has 5,572 shares. Eos Management Lp holds 26,000 shares. 37,624 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies. Papp L Roy And Associates owns 37,329 shares. Cap Inv Limited Liability Company reported 71,058 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Announces Completion and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 891 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 24,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,869 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 29,724 shares to 158,857 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).