Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted Position by $9.64 Million; Botty Investors Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 224,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.64% or 396,798 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,644 shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.33% or 13,195 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 1.81M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 45,916 shares. Dubuque National Bank Company stated it has 1,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sky Investment Group Incorporated Limited Com reported 23,087 shares. Cullinan Associates has 24,028 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Lc holds 4,669 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Finemark Bancorp And invested in 38,227 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 23,358 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg stated it has 10,252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 261,468 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 67,565 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,205 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Manhattan accumulated 19,341 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 8,949 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 2.44M shares. Middleton & Co Ma holds 52,968 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Assets Inc holds 0.16% or 13,600 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 34,289 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 8,054 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Management.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 451,047 shares to 14.81M shares, valued at $63.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.