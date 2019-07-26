Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Trimmed Position; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Raised Honeywell International (HON) Position by $362,294

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 2,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.98M, up from 356,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 1.29M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 20,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,159 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 162,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 4.77M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.92% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Linscomb Williams Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Dillon And Associates invested in 3,725 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.49% or 176,150 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcf Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc holds 680,634 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 15,724 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 14.00M shares. 104,627 were reported by Synovus Corporation. Bsw Wealth Prtn owns 1,554 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.77% or 203,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,500 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 1.71 million shares stake. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 6,100 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell (HON) to Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom In by 11,452 shares to 34,667 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Transportation Average (IYT) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defen (ITA).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.